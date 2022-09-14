Post-floods scenario: Minister highlights crucial role of pharma sector

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Saeed Ghani inaugurated the 19th International Pharma Asia exhibition at the Expo Centre, here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the pharmaceutical sector could play a crucial role in post-floods situation. He promised to facilitate local pharmaceutical producers in supplying low-cost medicines in the country.

He said events such as International Pharma Asia encourage foreign investment and also promote exports. He congratulated Dr. Khurshid Nizam for organizing the pharmaceutical exhibition and assured of all cooperation on his part.

He said diseases including dengue were spreading fast after the floods. He said the provincial government is taking all measures for relief and rehabilitation of the affectees.

Negating the rumours circulating social media, Saeed Ghani said provincial government formulated and started implementing the disaster recovery strategy on war footings. Concerned departments and divisions have already mobilized their teams, and the work is being strictly monitored. Ministers are personally attending to the complaints for swift redressal, he said.

He appreciated the philanthropic attitude of the people of Karachi.

He said government and police were working hard to control the crimes in the megacity. He said criticism was the constitutional right of people, but needless criticism only increased sensationalism.

Over 200 manufacturers and producers of pharmaceuticals and medical goods will showcase their products at the exhibition organized by eCommece Gateway in cooperation with the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association. Moreover, 120 delegations from around the world including China, Singapore, Germany and Turkey will attend the event.

Spread over five halls, the 19th Pharma Asia exhibition is housing 600 stalls displaying pharmaceutical packaging material, machinery, laboratory equipment and pharmaceutical industry raw material.

President eCommerce Gateway, Khurshid Nizam, said the exhibition will go a long way in promoting the government’s vision of increased pharmaceutical exports.

Vice President eCommerce Gateway and Project Director, Farhan Anees said the COVID-19 pandemic triggered revolutionary research in the pharmaceutical industry.

Noted experts including Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) officials, Chairman Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association Qazi M. Mansur Dilawar, Prof. Dr. Shahid Noor, Zahid Saeed, Haroon Qasim, Dr. Qaiser Waheed, Dr. Abdul Bari, and Dr. Farhan Yawar will highlight the latest trends in the industry at the association conventions.

The organizers are expecting over 60,000 visitors at the three-day, 19th International Pharma Asia exhibition.

