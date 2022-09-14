Punjab govt decides to merge PLDC into PHATA

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to shut down the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) by merging it into the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA).

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting held on Tuesday with Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal in the chair. The DG PHATA and other officials attended the meeting. Secretary Housing and Urban Development Shakil Ahmad briefed about PLDC affairs.

The meeting decided to shut the Punjab Land Development Company which was assigned the task of developing low-cost housing schemes during the previous regime by merging it with Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022