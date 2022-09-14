Dutch detain nine, probe CEO in major fraud case

THE HAGUE: Dutch financial authorities detained at least nine people Tuesday in a massive fraud case and raided the home of the chief executive of the Netherlands’ second-largest supermarket chain, prosecutors and media reports said.

Authorities swooped upon homes and business premises across the country and arrested a 58-year-old suspect outside the northeastern city of Assen, who prosecutors said was the “mastermind” behind the alleged criminal operation.

Eight other suspects were also arrested elsewhere in the investigation “which specifically focuses on various money laundering practices,” the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said.

Various Dutch media reported that police also raided the villa of Frits van Eerd, chief executive of the Jumbo supermarket chain which sponsors high-profile athletes such as Formula One world champion Max Verstappen and the Jumbo-Visma cycling and skating teams.

Prosecutors said their probe found that “money was laundered through real estate transactions, car trading, unexplained cash deposits and sponsorship contracts in motocross racing.”