US signs deal with Google to develop chips for researchers

WASHINGTON: The US Commerce Department said it reached a cooperative research and development agreement with Google to produce chips that researchers can use to develop new nanotechnology and semiconductor devices.

The deal was signed between the Commerce Department’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and Google. The chips will be manufactured by semiconductor company SkyWater Technology at its Bloomington, Minnesota, semiconductor foundry, the department said on Tuesday.

