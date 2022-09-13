AGL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
ANL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 76.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.56%)
EPCL 58.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
FCCL 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
FLYNG 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
GGL 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
GTECH 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
OGDC 78.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.33%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
PIBTL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PRL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
TELE 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
TREET 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
TRG 96.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.65%)
UNITY 21.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
WAVES 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 2.7 (0.06%)
BR30 15,211 Decreased By -38.3 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,980 Increased By 117.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,715 Increased By 52.1 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Vaughan says England under Stokes capable of winning Ashes next year

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2022 01:13pm
Follow us

LONDON: England’s dominant home summer has convinced former skipper Michael Vaughan that Ben Stokes and his men are capable of wresting the Ashes urn from traditional rivals Australia next year.

England’s 4-0 drubbing in Australia earlier this year was a catalyst behind a leadership change with New Zealander Brendon McCullum taking over the coaching reins of the test side and Stokes as the captain. The team have displayed a fearless brand of cricket, termed ‘Bazball’, under the new leadership winning six out of seven tests which included a 2-1 series victory against South Africa.

“At the start of April, if you had said they had a chance to win back the Ashes next year we would have said there was no way they could do it,” Vaughan wrote in his column for the Daily Telegraph.

“But, on the back of a remarkable summer of test cricket, it is clear: England can regain the urn next summer.” “Australia will respect the aggressive way that England have played this summer. And they will fear it too, knowing that England can attack and are so dangerous from all positions.”

Playing an aggressive brand of cricket without any fear of failure made current England team such an exciting side, the 47-year-old said.

“The leadership group of Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum have been so clear in releasing the shackles of any pressure on the field,” he wrote.

“They have sent a clear message to the opposition that they are out to win, from any position.”

Stokes should lead England’s test team, say former captains

The team can get even better by mixing tact with their usual gung-ho approach, Vaughan said referring to the second test against South Africa.

“If they want to be the best team in the world for a period then they will have to play more consistently – combine that flair they have displayed all summer with that toughness and shrewdness.”

England Ben Stokes Cricket Australia Ashes Michael Vaughan New Zealander Brendon McCullum

Comments

1000 characters

Vaughan says England under Stokes capable of winning Ashes next year

Imran Khan sees tactical edge in pretending to be flexible?

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee continues to lose ground, hovers around 231-232

Govt to introduce measures to stabilise currency market, says Miftah

Karachi-based 'financial wellness' platform Neem raises $2.5mn

PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit in Uzbekistan on Sept 15

China and Russia building ‘more just’ world order: Beijing

Oil prices rise on concerns over tight supplies

Former SBP governor Dr Reza Baqir appointed Senior Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School

Armenia says 49 soldiers killed in clashes with Azerbaijan

Financial close, RCO of Thar coal project: Shanghai Electric seeks unconditional date extension

Read more stories