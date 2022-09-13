AGL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
ANL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
EPCL 59.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
FCCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FFL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FLYNG 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
GGGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
MLCF 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
OGDC 78.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
PAEL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
PRL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
TELE 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TPL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 18.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
TREET 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
TRG 96.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.79%)
UNITY 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
WAVES 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,198 Increased By 6.2 (0.15%)
BR30 15,218 Decreased By -30.9 (-0.2%)
KSE100 41,965 Increased By 103 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,715 Increased By 51.9 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks drag UK’s FTSE 100 lower; all eyes on US inflation data

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2022 12:42pm
Follow us

UK’s FTSE 100 ticked lower in choppy trading on Tuesday as bank stocks fell, while data showed a drop in jobless rate and rising wages that could pile more pressure on the Bank of England looking to rein in surging inflation.

Investors also awaited crucial inflation figures from the United States ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index eased 0.1% at 7:15 GMT, with HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Group among the worst performers.

Rate-sensitive banks fell 0.8%, snapping a three-day rally. Data on Tuesday showed Britain’s unemployment rate fell to its lowest since 1974 at 3.6% in the three months to July as more people left the labour market, while wages picked up pace adding to signs of price pressures in the labour market.

Commodities push UK’s FTSE 100 lower on demand fears

Limiting some losses, mining stocks added 0.6% on a weaker dollar.

Aveva Group Plc gained 3.2% after Sky News reported that French industrial group Schneider Electric was nearing a deal to take full control of the British software company for about 3.5 billion pounds ($4.1 billion).

Online supermarket Ocado Retail slid 11.8% after it downgraded its full-year outlook as shoppers trade down to cheaper products and buy fewer items in a cost of living crisis.

Bank of England FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

Banks drag UK’s FTSE 100 lower; all eyes on US inflation data

Imran Khan sees tactical edge in pretending to be flexible?

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee continues to lose ground, hovers around 231-232

Govt to introduce measures to stabilise currency market, says Miftah

Karachi-based 'financial wellness' platform Neem raises $2.5mn

PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit in Uzbekistan on Sept 15

China and Russia building ‘more just’ world order: Beijing

Oil prices rise on concerns over tight supplies

Former SBP governor Dr Reza Baqir appointed Senior Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School

Armenia says 49 soldiers killed in clashes with Azerbaijan

Financial close, RCO of Thar coal project: Shanghai Electric seeks unconditional date extension

Read more stories