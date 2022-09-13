AGL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
ANL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 76.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.81%)
EPCL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.42%)
FCCL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
GGL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
MLCF 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
TPL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
TREET 24.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 95.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.5%)
UNITY 21.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
WAVES 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,190 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 15,183 Decreased By -66.2 (-0.43%)
KSE100 41,906 Increased By 43.5 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,690 Increased By 26.8 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Fresh clashes erupt between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2022 11:06am
Follow us

Clashes erupted between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Russian news agencies reported early on Tuesday, in a resumption of decades-old hostilities linked to the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan, which re-established full control over the territory in a six-week conflict in 2020, acknowledged casualties among its forces.

Armenia made no mention of losses, but said clashes persisted overnight.

The Yerevan government said it would invoke a cooperation agreement with Russia and appeal to a Russia-led security bloc, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, as well as the United Nations Security Council, Interfax reported.

In addition to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called French President Emmanuel Macron and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the situation. Blinken urged an immediate end to hostilities for which each side has blamed the other.

“Several positions, shelters and reinforced points of the Azerbaijan armed forces … came under intense shelling from weapons of various calibres, including mortars, by units of the Armenian army,” the agencies quoted a statement by Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry as saying. “As a result, there are losses in personnel and damage to military infrastructure.”

Azerbaijani statements said Armenian forces had been engaged in intelligence activity on its border, moved weapons into the area and on Monday night had conducted mining operations. It said its actions were “strictly local in nature aimed at military targets.”

Armenia’s Defence Ministry said: “Intensive shooting is continuing - started as a result of a large-scale provocation by the Azerbaijani side.

Ukraine, Russia ‘interested’ in securing nuclear plant: IAEA

Armenia’s armed forces have launched a proportionate response.“ Conflict first broke out in the late 1980s when both sides were under Soviet rule and Armenian forces captured swathes of territory near Nagorno-Karabkah - long recognised internationally as Azerbaijan’s territory, but with a large Armenian population.

Azerbaijan regained those territories in the 2020 fighting, which ended with a Russian-brokered truce and thousands of residents returning to homes from which they had fled. The leaders of both countries have since met several times to hammer out a treaty intended to establish a lasting peace.

Armenia Azerbaijan Ukraine and Russia Fresh clashes Nagorno-Karabakh Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry

Comments

1000 characters

Fresh clashes erupt between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee continues to lose ground, hovers near 231-232

Remittance inflow stands at $2.72bn in August, increases 7.9% month-on-month

Financial close, RCO of Thar coal project: Shanghai Electric seeks unconditional date extension

Govt scrambling to keep waters out of Dadu grid station

Rain adds misery to flood-ravaged Sindh

HEC transaction: PC Board concerned at delay

Former SBP governor Dr Reza Baqir appointed Senior Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School

July FCA: Nepra hikes Discos’ tariff by Rs4.34/unit

Tractor manufacturing: Imports of auto parts will be made easier: Miftah

WHT on judicial allowance: FTO directs FBR to clarify legal status

Read more stories