Sep 13, 2022
Japan Airlines’ international capacity outstrips demand, official says

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2022 10:01am
SYDNEY: Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) is operating at 65% of its international capacity before the coronavirus pandemic, although COVID-19 curbs are limiting demand to just about 40% of pre-pandemic levels, an airline executive said on Tuesday.

In the domestic market, the airline is operating at 100% of its pre-pandemic capacity, though demand is about 80% of corresponding levels, said Akihide Yoguchi, JAL’s vice president of strategy research for the Asia Oceania region.

Israel’s El Al Airlines agrees to repay state’s Covid loan by year end

“Demand for domestic has recovered faster than international, like many other markets,” he said at a CAPA Centre for Aviation conference.

Covid-19 Akihide Yoguchi

