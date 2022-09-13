City to have hot, humid weather despite rainy spell

KARACHI: Despite a rainy spell, the city is expected to experience a hot and humid weather for a couple more days with temperature up to 36 Celsius, the Met Office said on Monday.

The extended forecast suggests that the metropolis may see another rainy spell on Tuesday afternoon with an isolated dust-thunderstorm.

A low-pressure area over Indian Gujarat persists and the weather depression has moved from east to central India.

Resultantly, dust-thunder storm-rains with isolated moderate to heavy falls are likely to occur parts of Sindh.

