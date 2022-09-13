UNDP, ADB and World Bank to finalise damage assessment report next week: minister

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the World Bank (WB) are going to finalise the damage need assessment report in the coming week which will present the real picture of the total damage caused by flash floods.

This was revealed by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq during a call on meeting with Harjit S Sajjan – Canadian Minister for International Development. Once the report is finalised, it will be shared with the Canadian Embassy, said Sadiq.

The meeting was attended by Canadian delegation including; Wendy Gilmour, Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Iqra Khalid, Canadian Member Parliament, Salma Zahid, Canadian Member Parliament, Christopher Gibbins, Director Pakistan–Afghanistan South Asia Bureau, Matthieu Kimmell, Humanitarian Affairs Officer, Luke Myers, Counsellor and Head of Development Cooperation, and Dr Kazim Niaz, Federal Secretary EAD, and senior officers of EAD.

Sadiq highlighted the devastating situation facing Pakistan due to unprecedented rains and flash floods to his Canadian counterpart. “Pakistan faced 2010 flood due to melting of glaciers, but this time it is all due to climate change. Pakistan contributes less than one percent of the global greenhouse gas emissions yet, we are suffering more,” said Minister for Economic Affairs. He further stated that the government of Pakistan, Armed Forces, NDMAs, PDMAs, Civil Society, overseas Pakistani, International communities and every citizen of Pakistan, is donating for the cause of damage done by floods.

He further apprised him that the donations so far received are intended for the flood victims across Pakistan. NDMA, PDMAs are consistently in coordination, all chief secretaries of affected provinces are part of relief and rescue operations. So far, the Government of Pakistan has disbursed Rs70 billion under the BISP for families who have lost everything.

He highlighted that prime minister of Pakistan himself monitors the aid effectiveness with the National Flood Rescue Coordination Committee (NFRCC) meetings every day to analyse the situation. Special steering committee is also formed to steer the rescue and relief efforts with transparency and efficiency.

The Canadian minister expressed heartfelt condolences on the devastating floods in Pakistan and stated, “We are mindful of the disaster of floods that Pakistan is going through and we are here to tell Pakistan that we stand with you in your difficult times.” He further stated that Canada is a strong ally of Pakistan. Pakistan has a very strong community in Canada who is eager to help and provide as much assistance as they can. He further assured that Canada is ready to provide financial assistance in infrastructure, energy, and even agriculture sector, once the need assessment is done.

