Sep 13, 2022
Sindh, Balochistan: ‘KATI has sent relief items to 15,000 flood-hit families so far’

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2022 08:10am
KARACHI: President of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Salman Aslam said that the recent rains and floods have caused havoc in Sindh, Balochistan and KATI had set a target of providing relief to 20,000 affected families and so far has sent relief goods to 15,000 affected families in Sindh and Balochistan.

He expressed these views while talking to the industrialists of Korangi Industrial Area on Monday.

President KATI said that every possible effort is being made to continue this series of aid to the affectees under the leadership of SM Munir, five more aid trucks will be sent from KATI this week for the support of the affected peoples of Sindh and as soon as the cold weather begins in the country, a new crisis begins for flood affected people. He appealed to the humanitarian workers to take immediate measures to protect the flood victims from the cold weather. Salman Aslam said that KATI distributed one month’s food supplies to thousands of families in Balochistan and KATI was the first association to send relief goods to the flood victims.

President KATI said in many areas of Sindh, including Larkana, where people are in dire need of rations, clothes for children and women, medicines and mosquito nets, diseases are spreading rapidly, people have no place to take shelter, their cattle have also died.

Salman Aslam said that a donation of two crore rupees has been sent from KATI, but a large number of affected people are still forced to live in tents, in a few days more than 100 tents will be handed over to the Rangers, which more than 600 people can take shelter.

