Tractor manufacturing: Imports of auto parts will be made easier: Miftah

LAHORE: Finance Minister Miftah Ismael has said the country’s economy is heading in the right direction due to government’s prudent economic policies.

This he said during a meeting with Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman, here on Monday. During the meeting, both discussed the country’s economic and flood situation.

The finance minister said that imports of auto parts will be made easier to help promote the local tractor manufacturing. He said that difficult decision had to be taken to save Pakistan from bankruptcy. He added that the economic pressure has increased due to the recent floods; however, efforts are being made to improve the situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that extending help and rehabilitation of the flood victims is the top priority and in this connection both the federal and provincial governments as well as government departments are on the same page. He said the federal cabinet and government under the leadership of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are trying to provide maximum relief to the people. In this difficult situation, we have to give hope to the nation and not spread despair, he said.

Commenting on the economic situation, he said that the situation is difficult, but economic indicators are improving and there has been stability in other sectors as well.

The Governor said that as Chancellor of all public and private sector universities he has mobilised the vice-chancellors, faculty members and students to play active role in flood relief campaign for the flood affectees. He further said that the vice chancellors of the universities and Red Crescent volunteers are going to the flood affected areas and participating in the relief operations, while the medical teams of the University of Health Sciences have also been dispatched to the flood affected areas.