AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
ANL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
AVN 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.29%)
BOP 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
EFERT 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
FCCL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.68%)
GGGL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.45%)
GGL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.12%)
GTECH 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
LOTCHEM 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.64%)
MLCF 28.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
OGDC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.68%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PRL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
TPL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TREET 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
TRG 96.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.78%)
UNITY 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
WAVES 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,192 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,249 Increased By 32.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 41,862 Decreased By -85.9 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,663 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Parliamentary delegation’s visit to Canada: NA body takes notice of ‘malicious’ media drive

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2022 07:28am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting took serious notice of the ‘malicious’ media campaign about a parliamentary delegation’s recent visit to Canada in connection with 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC).

The committee meeting was held under the chairpersonship of Javaria Zafar Aheer, MNA.

The committee also expressed grave concerns on the fake social media news about a secret meeting between prime minister/Pakistani officials with the Israeli officials in Doha and a malicious media campaign against flood relief activities of UNO in Pakistan.

Therefore, the committee directed the secretary Ministry of Interior, director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), director Cyber Crime Wing, FIA, chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to take punitive action against anti-state characters behind such social media campaigns.

The secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting briefed the Committee regarding coverage of malicious media campaign about the Parliamentary Delegation’s visit to Canada in connection with 65th CPC in social/electronic media. The committee took serious notice of the malicious media campaign about the parliamentary delegation’s recent visit to Canada. The committee also expressed grave concerns on the fake social media news about a secret meeting between prime minister/Pakistani officials with the Israeli officials in Doha and malicious media campaign against flood relief activities of UNO in Pakistan. The committee directed the secretary Ministry of Interior, director general FIA, director Cyber Crime Wing, FIA, chairman PTA, and chairman PEMRA to take punitive action against anti-state characters behind such social media campaigns.

The committee also unanimously condemned the planned media campaigns against the National Assembly delegation’s visit to Canada, Prime Minister’s Office, fake social media news about a secret meeting between Prime Minister/Pakistani officials with the Israeli officials in Doha and Indian media campaign against flood relief activities of UNO in Pakistan.

The chairperson of the Standing Committee categorically pointed out that halting such media campaigns against Pakistan, Parliament and the Parliamentarians requires the cooperation of government and private media organisations as such campaigns were to create trust deficit between public and their representatives and detriment the sanctity of the Parliament.

The committee deferred the legislative business (government bills), i.e. “The Motion Pictures (Amendment) Bill, 2020”, “The Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2020”, and “The Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (Amendment), 2020”, and decided to consider the said important legislative business when the Minister for Information and Broadcasting is available.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly Canada NA body CPC Parliamentary delegation

Comments

1000 characters

Parliamentary delegation’s visit to Canada: NA body takes notice of ‘malicious’ media drive

Financial close, RCO of Thar coal project: Shanghai Electric seeks unconditional date extension

Govt scrambling to keep waters out of Dadu grid station

Sindh still in danger, says Sherry

Rain adds misery to flood-ravaged Sindh

HEC transaction: PC Board concerned at delay

July FCA: Nepra hikes Discos’ tariff by Rs4.34/unit

Tractor manufacturing: Imports of auto parts will be made easier: Miftah

WHT on judicial allowance: FTO directs FBR to clarify legal status

CJP explains why govt opposed his nominees’ elevation

ATC extends IK’s interim bail in terrorism case

Read more stories