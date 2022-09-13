AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
CNG sector in KP: APCNGA urges govt to restore gas pressure

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2022 06:50am
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) has requested the federal government to restore full gas pressure to filling stations in the province in view of a Peshawar High Court verdict.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, APCNGA’s provincial chairman Fazal Muqeem urged Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to take a strict stance on low gas pressure with the central government. In this regard, he assured that the APCNGA would fully support him.

Muqeem asked the federal government to restore gas pressure for the CNG sector in KP. He criticised the previous governments for depriving people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from a gas facility. Gas pressure currently is very low in the province.

Muqeem said the verdict of Peshawar High Court (PHC) regarding gas pressure was not implemented.

The association provincial chief said gas is not being supplied from the main transmission line to KP, because of which, gas pressure issue is increasing with each passing day. He said the government policies were not only affecting but the CNG sector also suffering a lot.

Muqeem went on to say that if CM Mahmood Khan would take action on KP rights regarding natural gas, the APCNGA would fully support him. He requested the federal government to ensure uninterrupted gas with full pressure to the CNG sector in order to remove increasing unrest among people of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

