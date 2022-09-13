Country’s politics revolves around IK: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that those thinking to minus Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan from Pakistani politics live in a fool’s paradise; “the state always gets damaged by employing the unnatural minus one practice”.

He expressed these views while addressing at a press conference on Monday. He was joined by Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

Iqbal further said that everyone should know that Imran Khan is a reality and the politics of Pakistan revolves around him.

“There is no allegation of corruption of even a single penny against Khan while the whole leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is soaked in corruption,” he added.

“The leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) built palaces abroad by minting the money under the slogan of ‘qarz utaro mulk sanwaro’; the corrupt PML-N has made the lives of the people miserable by increasing the prices of electricity, petrol and essential edibles. Fearing a defeat, the rulers postponed the by-elections on the pretext of the flood,” he added.

According to him, the nation is standing with Imran Khan and comes out of their houses on his call. He (Khan) is the voice of the farmers, labourers and the whole nation, which cannot be quelled. The people have seen the face of the imported government that became a tool of external powers to topple an elected government. If the PTI comes into power, it will restart the accountability process of the corrupt gang.

“Those claiming to have the formula to reform the economy have turned the wheel of the national economy to a standstill. No one is willing to invest in Pakistan due to the corrupt PML-N government; the factories are shutting down due to high electricity rates and thus labourers are losing jobs. Only 20 factories were established during the period from 2008 to 2018 while 275 big factories were established during the PTI tenure.

Moreover, 1450 small factories were established in the small industrial estates across the province,” he added. The minister averred that the Punjab government has also announced a compensation package to help the flood affectees; Rs 1 million is given to the heirs of the deceased, the injured are given Rs 300,000 and the slightly injured are given Rs 40,000. The amount to compensate a damaged house has been increased from Rs 100,000 to Rs 400,000.

“Moreover, payment of Rs 75,000 will be given to the owner to replace their big animals lost due to the floods. He added that an estimate of the loss of fields is also being calculated and the payment will be given after conducting the survey.

“The consultation process is ongoing to finalise the support price of wheat and a letter has been written to the federal government about the wheat needs of Punjab,” he said. On this occasion, Adviser to CM on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that a conspiracy was hatched against their elected democratic government.

“Those who seize power after making a ‘deal’ do not have the formula to resolve the problems of the people,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022