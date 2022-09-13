AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
465 FC personnel complete anti-riots course

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2022 06:12am
LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar has said that the conduct of police officers should be professional while dealing with emergency situations like protests, sit-ins and rallies.

In this regard, the Punjab police have recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Public Safety Department of Jiangsu, China, to introduce modern training courses besides exchange of latest IT equipments and intelligence sharing, disclosed IGP Faisal while speaking to the 14th passing out parade at Punjab Frontier Constabulary Headquarter.

Meanwhile, as many as 465 personnel of FC, who completed their two-week long anti-riots course, demonstrated their practical exercises to disperse the mob violating law under emergency situation. The course passed out candidates proved their mettle by dispersing the angry protestors through professional skills.

Commandant FC Ehsan Tufail said that a special anti-riots course based on modern skills was created for the capacity building of the police personnel, and more than 7,000 officers have so far received these trainings.

IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar while addressing the participants said that this training will help the personnel to deal with protests, rallies or angry demonstrators in a peaceful manner. He congratulated the jawans for their excellent display of professional trainings, practical skills and modern procedures.

He said the Punjab police were increasing the capacity of the force to effectively deal with violent demonstrations, protests and vandalism and in this regard, provision of modern resources and facilities to the anti-riots force is being ensured on a priority basis.

