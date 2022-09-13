AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
‘International Pharma Asia’ expo begins today

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2022 06:12am
Follow us

KARACHI: The three-day 19th International Pharma Asia Exhibition will be held at Karachi Expo Center from Tuesday (today).

Over 200 manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and medical goods will showcase their products at the exhibition organized by Ecommece Gateway in cooperation with the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association.

Moreover, 120 delegations from around the world including China, Singapore, Germany and Turkey will attend the event.

Spread over five halls, the exhibition is housing 600 stalls displaying pharmaceutical packaging material, machinery, laboratory equipment and pharmaceutical industry raw material.

President Ecommerce Gateway, Khurshid Nizam, said the exhibition will go a long way in promoting the government’s vision of increased pharmaceutical exports.

Vice President Ecommerce Gateway and Project Director, Farhan Anees said the Covid-19 pandemic triggered revolutionary research in the pharmaceutical industry.

Karachi Expo Center Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association International Pharma Asia expo

