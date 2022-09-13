AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
ANL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
AVN 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.29%)
BOP 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
EFERT 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
FCCL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.68%)
GGGL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.45%)
GGL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.12%)
GTECH 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
LOTCHEM 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.64%)
MLCF 28.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
OGDC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.68%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PRL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
TPL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TREET 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
TRG 96.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.78%)
UNITY 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
WAVES 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,192 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,249 Increased By 32.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 41,862 Decreased By -85.9 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,663 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.68%)
Oil prices rise as supply uncertainty mounts

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2022 06:12am
LONDON: Oil prices rose on Monday as Iranian nuclear talks appeared to hit obstacles and an embargo on Russian oil shipments loomed, with tight supply struggling to meet still robust demand.

Brent crude futures rose 63 cents, or 0.7%, to $93.47 a barrel by 1226 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 42 cents, or 0.5%, at $87.21.

Prices were little changed last week as gains from a nominal supply cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, were offset by lockdowns in top crude importer China.

France, Britain and Germany on Saturday said they had “serious doubts” about Iran’s intentions to revive a nuclear deal. Failure to revive the 2015 deal would keep Iranian oil off the market and keep global supply tight.

Global oil prices could rebound towards the end of the year, with supply expected to tighten further when a European Union embargo on Russian oil takes effect on Dec. 5.

The G7 will implement a price cap on Russian oil to limit the country’s oil export revenue, seeking to punish Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine, while taking measures to ensure that oil could still flow to emerging nations.

The US Treasury, however, warned that the cap could send oil and US gasoline prices even higher this winter. In more bearish news for markets, China’s oil demand could contract for the first time in two decades this year as Beijing’s zero-COVID policy keeps people at home during holidays and reduces fuel consumption.

“The lingering presence of headwinds from China’s renewed virus restrictions and further moderation in global economic activities could still draw some reservations over a more sustained upside,” said Jun Rong Yeap, market strategist at IG.

The European Central Bank and US Federal Reserve, meanwhile, are prepared to increase interest rates further to tackle inflation, which could strengthen the US currency and make dollar-denominated oil more expensive for investors.

OPEC+ European Union European Central Bank US Federal Reserve Oil prices G7 global oil prices Iranian nuclear talks Russian oil shipments

