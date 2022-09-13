Gasoil refining margins dip

SINGAPORE: Asia’s refining margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content dipped on Monday, as stronger crude prices and a dearth of trades at the physical window weighed on sentiment. Refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil fell to $45.58 a barrel over Dubai crude in Asian trading hours, compared with $46.03 on Friday.

Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil stood at a premium of $2.42 a barrel to Singapore quotes, up from $2.24 in the previous session.

Refining margins for jet fuel fell to $37.16 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $37.58 on Friday.