UAE judge rejects extradition of main suspect in Danish tax fraud case

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2022 06:12am
DUBAI: A United Arab Emirates judge on Monday rejected the extradition to Denmark of Briton Sanjay Shah, the main suspect in a Danish dividend tax fraud case, a lawyer representing Shah said.

Danish authorities had requested the extradition of Shah, who was arrested in Dubai in June, for prosecution over his alleged involvement in a sham trading scheme to make double tax reclaims - known as “cum-ex” trading.

He is suspected of running a scheme that involved submitting applications to the Danish Treasury on behalf of investors and companies from around the world for dividend tax refunds worth more than 9 billion Danish crowns ($1.23 billion).

Reuters was not immediately able to reach Shah’s spokesperson for a comment. He has previously denied any wrongdoing.

“I understand that today’s decision in the extradition case is not final and that the prosecution in the United Arab Emirates has the opportunity to appeal the decision,” Denmark’s Justice Minister Mattias Tesfaye told Reuters.

