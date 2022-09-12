AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
ANL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
AVN 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.29%)
BOP 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
EFERT 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
FCCL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.68%)
GGGL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.45%)
GGL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.12%)
GTECH 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
LOTCHEM 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.64%)
MLCF 28.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
OGDC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.68%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PRL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
TPL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TREET 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
TRG 96.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.78%)
UNITY 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
WAVES 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,192 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,249 Increased By 32.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 41,862 Decreased By -85.9 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,663 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UAE rejects extradition of Briton accused of $1.7bn tax fraud

AFP Published 12 Sep, 2022 09:09pm
Follow us

COPENHAGEN: A Dubai court on Monday rejected Denmark’s extradition request for a Briton accused of robbing the Danish state of 1.7 billion euros through tax fraud, one of his lawyers told AFP.

Hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah was arrested in June by Dubai police Denmark’s request.

He is accused of running a scheme for three years from 2012 in which foreign firms pretended to own shares in Danish companies and claimed tax refunds.

“I can confirm that the request was denied on the grounds of insufficient information from Denmark,” Kare Pihlmann, lawyer for the 52-year-old British financier, told AFP.

Danish Justice Minister Mattias Tesfaye has said that Copenhagen intends to appeal the decision by a court in Dubai, if the legal basis is sufficient to do so.

Shah has said he is not guilty and claims he did not violate Danish law, according to Emirati media.

Police in the Gulf emirate said in June that Shah was arrested “with the aim of subsequent extradition for prosecution in Denmark.”

They said the arrest was carried out in close cooperation with Emirati authorities and under a bilateral extradition treaty signed in March 2022.

Tax Dubai tax fraud Sanjay Shah

Comments

1000 characters

UAE rejects extradition of Briton accused of $1.7bn tax fraud

Seventh successive loss: rupee depreciates to settle at 229.82 against US dollar

Sharjeel criticises PTI, Imran Khan for attempt to jeopardise receipt of flood aid

Oil prices rise as supply uncertainty mounts

UN human rights expert decries 'descent towards authoritarianism' in Afghanistan

Digital Flood Dashboard launched to give public confidence in government activities

Range-bound trading, KSE-100 falls marginally

India's rice export curbs paralyse trade in Asia as prices rise

ECP announces to hold by-polls in one NA, three PA constituencies on Oct 9

Terrorism case: ATC extends Imran Khan’s interim bail till Sept 20

Fresh rain spell hits Karachi

Read more stories