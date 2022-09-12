AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
Sep 12, 2022
US Open champion Swiatek out on her own in rankings

AFP Published 12 Sep, 2022 02:49pm
PARIS: Iga Swiatek’s victory in the US Open saw her extend her lead at the top of the WTA rankings Monday while beaten finalist Ons Jabeur moved up to second.

Swiatek, 21, is so dominant she has more than twice as many points as the Tunisian, 10,365 to 5,090.

Jabeur returns to the number two spot which the 28-year-old also occupied at the end of June after reaching the Wimbledon final.

Caroline Garcia lost to Jabeur in the US Open semi-finals, but thanks to her best ever showing in a Grand Slam the French player surges seven places to 10th.

Coco Gauff also benefits from a good outing at Flushing Meadows, moving into the top 10 in rising four places to eighth.

Serena Williams is more than likely to retire from the sport which saw her win 23 Grand Slams after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open.

Alcaraz, Swiatek lead US Open changing of guard

Her performance in New York saw the 40-year-old rise to 321, well shy of the number one ranking she ended the year on on five occasions.

Rankings:

  1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 10,365 pts

  2. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 5090

  3. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4300

  4. Paula Badosa (ESP) 3980

  5. Jessica Pegula (USA) 3501

  6. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3480

  7. Aryna Sabalenka 3470

  8. Coco Gauff (USA) 3047

  9. Simona Halep (ROM) 3025

  10. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2930

  11. Daria Kasatkina 2895

  12. Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP) 2776

  13. Veronika Kudermetova 2436

  14. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2335

  15. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2325

  16. Danielle Collins (USA) 2277

  17. Madison Keys (USA) 2248

  18. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 2238

  19. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2187

  20. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 2007

