AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 78.65 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.61%)
BOP 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.91%)
EPCL 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.49%)
FCCL 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.48%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
GGGL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
GTECH 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.6%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
LOTCHEM 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
OGDC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.58%)
PAEL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
PRL 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.19%)
TPL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
TREET 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
TRG 98.20 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (5.03%)
UNITY 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
WAVES 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,215 Increased By 18.3 (0.44%)
BR30 15,366 Increased By 148.9 (0.98%)
KSE100 42,062 Increased By 114.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 15,747 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.15%)
Sep 12, 2022
Australian shares rise on resources boost; key economic data in focus

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2022 09:57am
Australian shares on Monday jumped to their highest level in more than a week, as higher commodity prices lifted miners and energy stocks, with investors eyeing key data due this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose nearly 1% by 0019 GMT.

The U.S consumer prices report is due on Tuesday, while Australian employment data is set to be released later this week — readings that could help investors gauge rate hike paths by Australian and US central banks.

Domestic miners led the gains, rising 2.1%, as iron ore futures soared. BHP and Rio Tinto advanced 2.8% and 1.3%, respectively. Financials added 0.8% and the so called “Big Four” banks rose 0.5%-1.1%.

Westpac climbed 0.5% as it joined other three “Big Four” peers in raising its variable home loan interest rates by 50 basis points per annum, passing on the central bank’s rate hike in full to its customers.

Australian shares rise on resources boost; NZ’s Fonterra jumps over 2%

Local energy stocks added 1.2%, with oil and gas major Woodside Energy and Santos gaining 2% and 0.1%, respectively.

Technology stocks rose 1.4%, tracking a rally in its Wall Street peers. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc soared 4.5%.

Meanwhile, strong bullion prices led gold stocks to advance 0.7%.

Australia’s largest gold miner Newcrest Mining added 0.5%. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 0.3% to 11,796.79 points.

Australian shares

