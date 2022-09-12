Rs23bn distributed among 924,063 families

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has so far distributed Rs 23.101 billion among 924,063 families of flood affected areas as of Sunday.

The government has announced cash disbursement of Rs 70 billion amongst flood affected families through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and so far BISP has disbursed Rs 23 billion among 924,063 families of flood affected areas, which is almost 81 percent of the total identified beneficiaries.

The BISP said that the senior management is monitoring the disbursement process at special payment camp sites established in flood affected areas. The flood affectees in great numbers are visiting special payment campsites, which have been established to ensure fair and transparent payment of financial assistance and BISP staff deputed at payment campsites is fully mobilized and ensuring speedy disbursements of the relief cash.

As of Sunday evening, the BISP disbursed Rs 2,812,125,000 among 112,485 affected families in Balochistan, Rs 13,755,875,000 among 550,235 affected families in Sindh, Rs.2,851,925,000 among 114,077 affected families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rs.3,681,650,000 among 147,266 affected families in Punjab.

On Sunday around 5,691 flood affectees were disbursed payments from different campsites and 81.37 percent of the total identified beneficiaries have been provided cash assistance so far through 377 special campsites established across the flood affected regions in the country.

The government has asked the affected families to send their CNIC number to 8171 for registration in Flood Relief Cash Assistance Program and upon receiving payment message they can visit their nearby campsite to receive their payment.

The BISP has directed the concerned staff who is present at the campsites to fully cooperate and facilitate the people in their respective regions.

