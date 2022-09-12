AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,948 Increased By 123.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 60.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Rs23bn distributed among 924,063 families

Zaheer Abbasi Published September 12, 2022 Updated September 12, 2022 06:12am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has so far distributed Rs 23.101 billion among 924,063 families of flood affected areas as of Sunday.

The government has announced cash disbursement of Rs 70 billion amongst flood affected families through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and so far BISP has disbursed Rs 23 billion among 924,063 families of flood affected areas, which is almost 81 percent of the total identified beneficiaries.

The BISP said that the senior management is monitoring the disbursement process at special payment camp sites established in flood affected areas. The flood affectees in great numbers are visiting special payment campsites, which have been established to ensure fair and transparent payment of financial assistance and BISP staff deputed at payment campsites is fully mobilized and ensuring speedy disbursements of the relief cash.

As of Sunday evening, the BISP disbursed Rs 2,812,125,000 among 112,485 affected families in Balochistan, Rs 13,755,875,000 among 550,235 affected families in Sindh, Rs.2,851,925,000 among 114,077 affected families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rs.3,681,650,000 among 147,266 affected families in Punjab.

Flood-hit people: Rs20bn disbursed so far: PM

On Sunday around 5,691 flood affectees were disbursed payments from different campsites and 81.37 percent of the total identified beneficiaries have been provided cash assistance so far through 377 special campsites established across the flood affected regions in the country.

The government has asked the affected families to send their CNIC number to 8171 for registration in Flood Relief Cash Assistance Program and upon receiving payment message they can visit their nearby campsite to receive their payment.

The BISP has directed the concerned staff who is present at the campsites to fully cooperate and facilitate the people in their respective regions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Federal Government BISP flood affected areas Floods in Pakistan flood affected families

Comments

1000 characters

Rs23bn distributed among 924,063 families

‘Digital Flood Dashboard’ to be launched today

Dadu grid station faces flood threat

UAE rakes in $5bn as tourists return

Payables, NHP: Wapda urges PD to pay Rs100bn

6000MW solar projects: mapping deadline issued

Incoming international passengers: No new currency declaration regime introduced: FBR

Railways: rains, flash floods causing massive losses daily

Indus highway faces prospect of breach as Dadu still under threat

Indian farmer chops off his tongue to appease goddess

Read more stories