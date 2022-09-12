COAS visits flood-hit areas in Dadu district

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday visited far flung areas of interior Sindh in Dadu district. According to the ISPR, the Army Chief spent time with flood-affected people in relief and medical camps.

COAS directed the formation for providing 5000 tents to flood-affected people of Dadu and surrounding areas. He also interacted with troops busy in rescue and relief activities.

Later, COAS was flown for aerial reconnaissance of flood-affected areas of Dadu , Khairpur Nathan Shah, Johi, Meher and Manchar Lake.

Later, talking to media in Dadu, General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Dadu is the most affected area. He said Manchar lake and Hamal lake, which have around hundred kilometre distance between them, have been merged.

The Army Chief said rescue work in other parts of the country has ended except Dadu. He expressed hope that people from Sindh will also come forward their brothers and sisters.

He said international community is also helping Pakistan generously.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan needs to be prepared for heavy rains cycles. He said army engineering corps has been assigned the task to prepare a plan to cope with such situation in future. He stressed on the need to develop drainage system. To a question, he said our carbon emission in the world is less than one percent. He said world should have a collective approach to address the issue of global warming.