Parts of southern Sindh likely to receive rain: PMD

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast fresh rain spell after resumption of monsoon currents. Fresh weather system is likely from September 11 to 14 in upper and central parts of the country, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its weather report on Sunday.

Rainfall is expected in some parts of southeastern and southern Sindh from Monday under the influence of a low-pressure area.

Under the influence of this weather system, dust-thunderstorm and light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely to occur at a few places in Tharparker, Islamkot, Chhachhro and Mirpurkhas districts from today to 14 September. Badin and Deeplo could likely to receive rainfall. Hyderabad, Thatta, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar and Matyari districts could also receive light to moderate rainfall in this weather system, the PMD predicted. The weather will remain clear, hot and humid in central and upper Sindh.