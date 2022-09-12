Silkbank, PSO sign agreement

KARACHI: Silkbank with a leading stake in the credit card market has entered into an agreement with PSO to facilitate Silkbank Mastercard credit card customers who can now redeem their reward points (Perks) at selected PSO outlets nationwide.

The agreement to this effect was signed on 19th August, at the PSO head office and attended by senior management officials of Silkbank and PSO.

The signing ceremony was attended by Naveed Mushtaq Business Head–Credit Cards / Head of Marketing & Phone Banking, Nouman Butt Head Alliances, Loyalty & New Initiative, and Amir Zaib Khan, Acting GM Cards and Non-Fuel Business at PSO.

