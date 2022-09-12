BoP inducts first batch of differently abled persons

LAHORE: Diversity and inclusion are the essential pillars of BOP’s vision and strategy. The bank marked 2021 as the year of “Our People” and 2022 as the year of “Empathy”. Remaining true to its commitment as an equal opportunity financial institution, the Bank of Punjab has inducted its first batch of differently-abled persons and launched model branches for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Zafar Masud President & CEO – The Bank of Punjab and the senior management welcomed the new joiners to the bank and inaugurated model branches for PWDs in BACHS, Lahore, and Madina Town, Faisalabad. On boarding certificates were also presented to the first batch of differently-abled persons by the senior management.

In his message, the President& CEO of BOP reassured BOP’s commitment to supporting the financial inclusion of differently-abled persons and reiterated that the DNA of diversity is firmly embedded in ‘our veins’ at the Bank of Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022