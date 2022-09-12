FAISALABAD: Khurram Siddique, son of Mrs Siddique and nephew of Mian Muhammad Idrees and Mian Muhammad Anees of Sitara Group of Industries, passed away.

Namaz-e-Janaza was offered on Sunday at the big graveyard of Ghulam Mohammadabad, which was attended by a large number of members of business community.

Quran Khawani will be offered at 09:30 am and Dua-e-Khair will be offered at 10:00 am today (Monday) at the Government Technical High School D Ground People’s Colony Mosque.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022