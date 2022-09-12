PM pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the entire nation paid tribute to the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his untiring struggle, sagacity and leadership qualities which led to securing of Muslims’ rights in the sub-continent.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said Sunday, the nation was observing 74th death anniversary of the Father of the Nation. Without his dynamic leadership, the dream of a sovereign state for the Muslims of India would not have come true.

The prime minister said today, there was a need for the nation to emulate the Father of Pakistan’s everlasting principles of faith, unity and discipline to face the current challenges.

The country gripped with financial difficulties was also braving the natural calamity in form of floods, he added.

The prime minister expressed his firm confidence that with infusing the power of faith, unity and brotherhood among their ranks, they would achieve such kind of discipline that would not only lead them to overcome the financial and post-flood challenges, but also help them achieve the destination of Quaid’s great Pakistan.

The path might be littered with difficulties, but the attainment of destination was not impossible, he added.