Mixed trend in prices of essential food items seen

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of essential food commodities, including vegetables, pulses, live chicken/meat, flour, sugar, packed milk and others, was witnessed in the open market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Prices of tomatoes and onion have decreased due to improvement of supply in the local market, the survey noted.

One kilogramme tomato is being sold at Rs160 which was selling at Rs260 per kg in the previous week, showing a decrease of Rs100 per kg.

Similarly, the survey revealed that the price of onion has also dropped to Rs80-100 per kg against the price of Rs160-180 per kg a week ago.

However, the survey added prices of ginger and garlic are still on the high side which are available at Rs420 per kg and Rs250-280 and Rs300 per kg, respectively in the open market.

Whereas a one-kilogramme cucumber is being sold at Rs120 per kg and lemon was available at Rs120-150 per kg.

Likewise, according to the survey, the prices of other veggies also remained ‘sky-rocketed’ in the local market.

Capsicum is being sold at Rs200-220 per kg, arvi at Rs150 per kg, cauliflower at Rs140 per kg, bitter gourd at Rs130 per kg, lady finger at Rs120 per kg, kado at Rs120 per kg, tori at Rs100 per kg, bringle at Rs100 per kg, cabbage at Rs100 per kg, red-coloured potatoes at Rs80-90 per kg while white-coloured potatoes at Rs60 per kg.

The survey said live chicken/ meat is being sold at Rs280 per kg while a dozen of farm eggs are available at Rs240 and hen eggs being sold at Rs350 per kg.

Butchers have sharpened their knives and charged consumers with self-imposed rates as one-kilogramme of beef is being sold at Rs700, openly defying the official rates.

While the price of sugar has decreased as it was available at Rs88 per kilo against the previous price of Rs90 per kg in the local market, the survey noted.

Prices of wheat-flour remained unchanged as a 20-kg flour bag was available at Rs1500-1600 in the local market, as a reduction in price in the wholesale market.

According to the survey, the price of an 80-kg bag of flour was slightly reduced to Rs7600 against the earlier price of Rs8000.

The survey revealed that the prices of cooking oil/ghee of different brands and quality remained high in the local market.

Prices of food grains or pulses have touched a new peak, the survey witnessed.

It noticed a good quality (sela) price is being sold at Rs280 per kg against the price of Rs260 per kg in the previous week while low–quality rice was available at Rs220-230 per kg, dal mash at Rs400 per kg against price of Rs320 per kg, dal masoor at Rs280 per kg, dal chilka (black) Rs260 per kg, dal chilka (green) Rs220 per kg, moonge at Rs200 per kg, dhoti dal at Rs280 per kg, dal channa at Rs260 per kg, white lobiya at Rs220/240 per kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs180/200 per kilogramme.

