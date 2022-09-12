AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
IK holds his second flood relief telethon

Zaheer Abbasi Published 12 Sep, 2022 06:55am
ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed more than Rs 5 billion in the first two hours of international telethon by overseas Pakistanis and pledges continue.

As the international telethon for North America was convened and people were making pledges till the filing of this news, therefore the precise amount of donation was not possible, however, and Javed Anwar pledged $10 million, Tahir Mehmood from Florida pledges to donate US$50,000, followed by Raja Muhamad Yaqoob US$25000 Saeed from US around Rs 2.5 billion and $100,000 from Chicago and 30,000 pounds from the Muslim care UK.

Prime Minister in his opening remarks said that calamity was immense and much greater compared to 2010 flood, adding that no government can alone deal with this kind challenge as millions are homeless looking for help.

He said that International telethon for raising funds for flood victims, the prime minister said that people of the country are very open heart in term of fund contribution if they have faith that their funds would reach to the deserving people in a very transparent manner.

Imran Khan said that Dr Sania Nishtar is overseeing the inflow and utilization of fund contributed by the people and she was selected for this purpose because she conceived and successfully run the Ehsaas cash emergency programme during the Covid, which was recognized by the World Bank as one of top four best programme.

Dr Nishtar said that out of the Rs 5 billion pledges made in the last telethon, Rs 3.30 billion has already been transferred in KP and Punjab banks whereas Rs 2 billion committed by one donor was a huge amount besides some technical issues is in the process have been delay being processed. She added that there are 97,506 transactions, 15 percent international and 83 percent are domestic.

She said that disbursement process is very transparent and two committees of KP and Punjab have been constituted and also reaching out to the other provinces.

She said deliberately misinformation was being spread that the fund being raised by the PTI would be utilized in KP and Punjab and stated that money collected through the telethon would also be spent in all the federating units.

