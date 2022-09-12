KP ETEA makes video-recording of exam centres compulsory

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Educational Testing & Evaluation Agency (ETEA) has made video recording of all examination compulsory and all examination centres have been declared “No Mobile Zone”.

This was told during 30th meeting of the Board of Governors of KP-ETEA held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan in the chair, said an official handout.

Besides, the Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash, and Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan and other board members also attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that the services of a firm have been hired whereas installation of jammers is also being considered for the purpose. Furthermore, an ETEA call center having UAN No.9999 and digital payment system will also be made functional by the end of ongoing month whereas the project for establishment of Computer Based Testing Centre will be inaugurated next month to facilitate the applicants.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has appreciated the reforms undertaken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Educational Testing & Evaluation Agency (ETEA) for ensuring transparent and fair examinations being held for admissions in the education sector, employment in various government organization and provision of scholarships. He said that the present government believes in introducing reforms at every level in order to ensure efficient services delivery and transparency.

The meeting was informed that a total of 117 tests were held in the year 2021-22 in which 1,227,170 candidates took part. In comparison only 71 tests were held in the preceding year in which a total of 364,163 candidates took part. The increase in number of tests has been made possible due to the reforms which are mostly related with Information Technology sector that have not only ensured transparency but has also increased the capacity of ETEA.

The chief minister said that sustainability in provision of services is of paramount importance and directed the quarters concerned board of governors to make sure that efficiency and transparency are maintained in future so that the credibility of ETEA remain intact.

It was informed that a team from Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board, under the supervision of Chief Secretary Office, conducted an audit of 680,000 results in which zero discrepancy were found.

Similarly, the reforms have also ensured elimination of unfair means and practices. Two heavy duty digital press and three documents scanners have been installed which has increased the screening and publication capacity of ETEA by 500%. For E-verification of candidates, mobile application has been launched whereas NADRA biometric and verification system will also be introduced soon which will ensure elimination of impersonation.

It was further informed that 327 candidates were caught red handed using Unfair Means during tests adding that papers of these candidates were cancelled, one-year ban imposed upon them and FIRs were also registered in some cases. The meeting was also informed that successful screening tests were also held for the University of Engineering & Technology during the ongoing year in which 7,000 applicants appeared.

The Chief Minister on this occasion, approved the extension in the cataracts of seven employees in BPS-17 and above along with approving increase in pay of ETEA staff @5% for employees of BPS-12 and above and 10% in the pay of employees of BPS-09.

