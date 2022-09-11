AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,948 Increased By 123.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 60.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

USAID pledges $60 million of funding for Sri Lanka

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2022 05:56pm
Follow us

COLOMBO: The chief of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on Sunday announced a $60 million aid package for Sri Lanka.

USAID head Samantha Power said it would provide $40 million for fertilizer imports and $20 million for humanitarian needs to tackle the country’s deep financial crisis.

Power, who is visiting Sri Lanka, added: ““I have come to convey that the United States stands with you during this unparalleled crisis.”

Anger over bloated new Sri Lanka government

Sri Lanka is facing acute shortages of essentials including food, fuel and medicines due to a lack of foreign currency needed to pay for imports.

Sri Lanka USAID

Comments

1000 characters

USAID pledges $60 million of funding for Sri Lanka

Draining floodwater will take 3-6 months, says Sindh CM

Modi to attend regional summit with Pakistan, Russia, China

Guterres calls for ‘debt swap’ scheme for Pakistan

PM Shehbaz thanks UN Secretary General over support for flood-ravaged Pakistan

Pakistan to observe day of mourning on Monday over Queen Elizabeth’s death

UAE H1 tourism revenues top $5bn

Russia 'regroups' troops in east as Ukraine advances

‘A necessity’: Lebanon’s forced conversion to solar

Queen's coffin heads to Scottish palace, historic church

Read more stories