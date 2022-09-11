AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
Indus in high flood at Kotri

Published 11 Sep, 2022 03:51am
JAMSHORO: Indus River is in high flood at Kotri Barrage following which pressure on embankments has risen, according to a report on Saturday.

The water in the river has dropped to low level at Guddu, Sukkur and other barrages in upstream as the high flood stream has reached at Kotri Barrage.

The Indus River has been in high flood at Kotri Barrage with water inflow has further surged to 6,26,000 cusecs and outflow in the downstream has been 6,00,000 cusecs. Four off-taking canals from Kotri Barrage are carrying 20,000 cusecs of water. The river water is exerting pressure at Kotri Barrage and protective dykes from Dadu to Thatta and Sujawal, irrigation sources said.

Several union councils and urban areas of Jamshoro and Kotri have been submerged under the river water. Floodwater has entered in homes and residents are facing hardships.

Indus in high flood at Sindh’s three barrages

The water level in the river at Guddu Barrage has further dropped in last 24 hours to inflow 1,65,200 cusecs and outflow of water 1,58,500 cusecs.

The water level has dropped at Sukkur Barrage and inflow and outflow of water in the river has been 1,85,000 cusecs.

Indus River water inflow at Tarbela has been 1,57,000 cusecs, while outflow has been 1,55,300 cusecs. The water inflow in river at Kalabagh has been 1,53,200 cusecs and discharge measured 1,45,200 cusecs.

The water inflow in Indus at Chashma has been 2,13,500 cusecs and discharge measured 1,95,500 cusecs. The water inflow in river at Taunsa Barrage has been 1,81,200 cusecs, while outflow has been 1,64,200 cusecs, according to the water record.

Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers are flowing below the low flood level, the Flood Forecasting Division said.

