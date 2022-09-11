AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
Quaid-e-Azam’s 74th death anniversary today

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2022 03:51am
LAHORE: The 74th death anniversary of father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be observed with due solemnity on Sunday (today).

Quran Khwani and Fateha Khwani will be held at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi. Radio and TV channels will broadcast special programmes on this occasion to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam for his unmatched services for freedom of Pakistan.

Quaid-e-Azam Muham-mad Ali Jinnah passed away on 11th September, 1948 shortly after achieving freedom for the nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Mazar e Quaid 74th death anniversary

