Sep 11, 2022
Electricity bills issued to domestic consumers after FPA removal: FESCO

Press Release Published 11 Sep, 2022 03:51am
FAISALABAD: In the light of the instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Ministry of Energy, new bills are being issued to domestic consumers after removing the Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) who used up to 300 units in the month of June.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Bashir Ahmad, the facility of deduction in Fuel Price Adjustment was given to domestic consumers up to 200 units and now on the orders of government, it has been increased up to 300 units.

According to General Manager (GM) Customer Services Atrat Hussain, the bill payment date has also increased up to September 9 for the convenience of customers. Online bills have been updated while instructions have also been issued to banks in this regard.

