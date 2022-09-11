Rescue 1122 marks ‘World First Aid’ Day

LAHORE: Rescue 1122 here Saturday organized a ceremony to commemorate World First Aid Day in which speakers expressed resolve to continue efforts for safer community.

The Director General Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Dr Rizwan Naseer who was the chief guest of the ceremony said that Rescue 1122 has provided first aid to 11.11 million emergency victims and the mission of the Rescue Service is to have First Aider in Every Home.

A large number of Rescue Scouts, Rescuers, and senior officers from Emergency Services Headquarters, District Lahore attended the ceremony.

DG PESD invited all citizens to download Mobile App “Pak Life Saver” or cpr.gov.pk for online first aid training and certification followed by hands-on practice of lifesaving skills at their nearest Rescue Station.

