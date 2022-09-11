Met office predicts hot, humid weather for three days

KARACHI: The city is likely to see the prevailing hot and humid weather for three more days, as temperature scorched the citizens with 41 Celsius on Saturday, the Met Office has said.

It said that a low-pressure area has developed over Indian Gujarat and the adjoining areas, which may influence rainfall with dust-thunderstorm in several districts of Sindh until September 14. Tharparker, Umerkot, Badin and Mirpurkhas Districts are expected to receive the rainy spell of a light to moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls till Wednesday.

On Saturday Diplo - Tharparker received 11 mm of rains and Badin 7 mm.

However, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sujawal and Thatta Districts are likely to witness the rains from Sunday (11 September) to September 14.

Over the period, Karachi is expected to experience hot and humid weather with scorching temperature up to 41 Celsius and maximum humidity of around 80 percent.

