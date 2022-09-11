Live telecast of Imran’s speeches: PTI to challenge Pemra’s ban in court

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday decided to approach court against the ban on live telecast of party chairman Imran Khan’s speeches and imposition of Section 144 in Islamabad.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by PTI chief Imran Khan held at his Bani Gala residence where other issues confronting the party especially registration of “fabricated” cases against PTI chief were also discussed.

During the meeting, the legal experts of the party briefed the party about contempt of court case against party Khan as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has set the date indict him after two weeks. The legal team of the party comprising senior lawyers also said that imposition of section 144 for a longer duration is against the basic constitutional rights, adding the imposition section 144 is nothing but to intimidate people from attending PTI rallies.

The meeting also decided to challenge a ban on live speeches of Imran Khan in the court with Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) to be made respondents in the case.

The chief secretaries and inspectors general of police in provinces will also be made respondents in the case. The meeting said that IHC had already lifted a ban on speeches of PTI chief and therefore there is no justification for a ban on live broadcast of Imran Khan’s speeches.

On September 06, the IHC nullified the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (Pemra) order to ban the live telecast of PTI chief’s speeches.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had issued a three-page written order on ex-prime minister’s plea challenging the Pemra ban against his live speeches.

In a written judgment, the court observed that the counsel, who appeared on behalf of Pemra, was not able to satisfy the court that a blanket prohibition order could be passed under section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance.

The judgment further reads: “if media channels “fail to implement directions regarding delaying mechanism, then Pemra will be expected to proceed against such delinquent licence holders in accordance with the law.”

The petition – challenging the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (Pemra) ban on live telecast of speech – was filed by Imran Khan’s lawyers, who requested the court to set aside the order of the ban.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022