Eighteen showcases modern lifestyle in Dubai

ISLAMABAD: Eighteen, a luxurious state of the art lifestyle destination housing development showcased its project at Zameen Expo 2022 in Dubai to exhibitors and visitors from around the world.

A joint venture of Ora Developers, a leading Egyptian developer in partnership with Saif Group and Kohistan Builders (KBD) in Pakistan, Eighteen exhibited its complete product line, including luxurious villas, beautiful apartment complexes, a retail hub, an exclusive Clubhouse, business complex and provided insights into the master plan of the project.

Eighteen aims to innovate and revolutionize the real estate industry of Pakistan, by introducing destination living and bringing high-end, international standards to the local market.

CEO Eighteen, Tarek Hamdy stated “Eighteen has set out to provide state of the art luxurious lifestyle centered around an 18-hole golf course, offering excellent landscapes interlaced with lush green spaces that combine scenic views with world-class comfort and luxury. Despite the global pandemic that ravaged the corporate world, slowing down processes worldwide – Eighteen persevered and focused on delivering on its promise to its clients.”

Through dedication, devotion and unwavering passion, the team of Eighteen marched towards fulfilling their goals and the end of 2022 will be marked with a celebration of achieving excellence and delivering on quality.

The new year will be welcomed with the lifestyle that EIGHTEEN has promised, as people start living in their dream houses.

Zameen expo 2022 in Dubai was very successful for EIGHTEEN as the housing project received an overwhelming response.

Visitors were engaged by the promise of the ultimate lifestyle destination and the way EIGHTEEN is thriving the vision to life.