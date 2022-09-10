AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
Iran rejects criticism of its nuclear stance by European powers

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2022 11:04pm
DUBAI: Iran rejected as "unconstructive" a statement by France, Britain and Germany on Saturday that said Tehran's demands were jeopardising talks to revive its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Iranian state media reported.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said the statement was "unconstructive", adding "the three European countries are advised to play a more active role in providing solutions to end the few disagreements that remain", state media reported.

Blinken says Iran moved ‘backwards’ in nuclear deal talks

In their statement, the three European powers vented their frustration at Iran's demand in nuclear talks that the U.N. nuclear watchdog close a probe into uranium traces found at three sites.

Iran rejects criticism of its nuclear stance by European powers

