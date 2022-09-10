Imran says was removed from power because he refused to accept dictation of other countries

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Saturday that he was removed from power because he refused to accept the dictation of other countries, Aaj News reported.

While addressing a public gathering in Gujranwala, Imran Khan said the establishment will be held responsible if the country and its economy weakened any further under the current government.

“I am addressing the people who have the power,” he said. “I want to ask the establishment … the way this government is taking this country and economy down … I know that you call yourself neutral but this nation will hold you responsible for the way the country is tanking. They will hold you responsible because you could have prevented the country from getting mired in his swamp but you did not do anything."

“If the economy goes down, the national security will be affected because then we will be more helpless in front of foreign powers. There is still time. Save this country from plummeting anymore."

Criticising the leadership of the PPP and PML-N, he said that leading political parties of the country are preparing their children to rule the country.

Imran claimed that his political opponents were trying to get him disqualified through legal means. “They filed a case of disrespecting religion against me even though chants against them were raised in Medina.”

“They were coming to get me and put me in jail and I was ready. My bags were packed. I’ve already told you that jail is a small thing. I am willing to give my life to get my country to obtain Haqeeqi Azadi from them.”

Towards the end of his speech, Imran said that he would give a protest call soon, stressing that the "nation should get ready for it".

“I have directed party workers to gear up at the district level and when I will give a call, entire Pakistan has to get ready," he said.

"I want my youth, ISF, and women to get ready. What I have seen in five months is that the nation is prepared,” he added.