Sep 10, 2022
Business & Finance

Alibaba to hold seller summit on Sept 15

Press Release Published 10 Sep, 2022 04:14am
KARACHI: Leading B2B e-commerce platform Alibaba.com will host a seller summit in Karachi on 15 September 2022 to discuss opportunities in e-commerce export with manufacturers, wholesalers, traders and retailers interested in moving online or exploring growth in the global market.

Themed “Go Export with Alibaba.com,” the hybrid event will bring together current and aspiring exporters and shed light on viable methods to launch an online export business through the Alibaba.com platform. It will also address common queries among small and medium-sized businesses about how to overcome challenges to achieve growth in the global B2B e-commerce market.

The event will feature speakers including Song Song, Head of Alibaba.com Pakistan, Rizwan Ahmad, Founder of Noor Fabrics Pvt Ltd, and other experts in the online export field.

Alibaba B2B e commerce Rizwan Ahmad online export business

