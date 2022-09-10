AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
UNSG’s visit to help flood victims attract global attention: Marriyum

Nuzhat Nazar Published 10 Sep, 2022 04:14am
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Pakistan will endorse the problems and difficulties caused by flood catastrophe at the global level.

Welcoming the arrival of the UN secretary-general to Pakistan in a statement, she said this visit will also prove to be helpful in better sensitising the world about the deadly consequences of climate change.

The information minister said the international community will have to come forward to help the poor countries affected by natural disasters.

Marriyum was also appreciative of the UN secretary-general for launching a flash flood appeal of US 160 million dollars for the help of Pakistan’s flood victims.

In a tweet, Information Minister Marriyum said that the UN Secretary General will be briefed on the havoc wreaked by the floods. She said the UN secretary-G-general will also visit flood-affected areas. She said his visit will help in further mobilising international support for the flood victims.

