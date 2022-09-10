AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
Terrorism case: Imran fails to appear before JIT

Fazal Sher Published 10 Sep, 2022 04:14am
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, Friday, did not appear before the joint investigation team (JIT) in connection with a terrorism case registered against him for his controversial remarks against a female judge and top officers of Islamabad police during a rally in the city last month. However, he submitted his reply through his lawyer.

The JIT of the city police has summoned him to appear before it at Margalla police station in connection with the case but the former premier did not appear before it.

The notice issued by the JIT to Khan states, you have obtained interim from Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) till September 12 in a terrorism case but you did not join the investigation despite a court’s order. Even you did not present your stance about the incident, therefore, you should appear before the JIT to answer the questions in order to proceed with the case on merit, it says.

A police official said that due to non-appearance before the JIT, the police will submit its challan before the court along with its stance.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on September 6 ordered Khan to join the investigation of the case for allegedly threatening Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and top officials of the Islamabad Police. The IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz issued these while hearing the petition seeking to quash the FIR against Khan.

The court stopped the Islamabad Police from submitting a challan against Imran in the ATC and ordered that the investigation officer submit a report in the court and after getting a statement should determine whether terrorism charges were applicable or not.

The chief justice also directed the PTI chairman to ensure that he cooperates with the federal capital’s police in the investigation of the case.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan submitted his reply to the JIT through his lawyer Intizar Hussain Panosta at the Margalla police station to JIT chief Rukhsar Mehdi.

In his reply, the former prime minister denied any kind of terrorism in his speech at the federal capital’s F-9 Park rally. It says that he has never taken the law into his hands during his political career. “I have been the Prime Minister of Pakistan, how can I incite anyone to commit terrorism,” he mentioned.

He said the government arrested Dr Shahbaz Gill and tortured him in custody which was proven in court.

Islamabad High Court Imran Khan Islamabad police Anti Terrorism Court terrorism case

