Country’s agri sector in turmoil: PBF VP

KARACHI: Vice President of Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) Ahmad Jawad has said that country’s agricultural sector is in turmoil. The cotton crop and vegetables are completely wiped out in many key areas. Wild weather just can’t give us a break. First the heat wave, now the floods.

He said we have one month. If water is not discharged in that period, there will be no wheat sowing in the Sindh province which would be a big blow for food security issues of the country.

“Every delay in providing the affected communities with access to agricultural production inputs and livestock protection services means that more households will lose their livelihoods and enter a vicious cycle of food insecurity and dependency on food aid.”

Similarly in addition to the loss of lives, homes, and livelihoods due to the floods in Pakistan, the unprecedented monsoon rainfall has also damaged crops on over 1 million hectares of land including the province of Balochistan, where 13,000 organic and in-conversion cotton farms are located.