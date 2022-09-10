AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 103.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 61.2 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot rate increased

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2022 04:14am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Friday increased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 22,500 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bullish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 21,500 to Rs 23,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,500 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 13,000 per 40 Kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund.

1800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 21,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund, 1600 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 2000 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 20,400 per maund, 1600 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 23,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Bahwalpur were sold at Rs 23,000 to Rs 23,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Marrot, 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 23,300 per maund, 2200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 22,800 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund, 600 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 22,500 to Rs 22,700 per maund, 1400 bales of Hasil Pur, 800 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 22,000 to Rs 22,500 per maund, 400 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 400 bales of Bahwalnagar were sold at Rs 22,800 per maund, 400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund and 200 bales of Muhammad Pur Deewan were sold at Rs 22,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Friday increased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 22,500 per maund.

The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 300 per Kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Naseem Usman cotton crop Cotton rate Spot Rate Committee

Comments

1000 characters

Spot rate increased

Govt takes step to ease Chinese IPPs’ concerns

Nepra approves 5pc annual NHP indexation for Punjab, KP

Refund queries: FTO asks FBR to form fact-finding committee

Aid not generosity, it’s a matter of justice: Guterres

UNGA address: PM to leave for New York on 17th

Aid from global partners vital, says COAS

July FCA: KE to refund Rs4.12 per unit to consumers

PSO urges Power Div to revisit furnace oil demands

Sales reports: No monthly GST return option available to pharma cos, claims KTBA

Imran likely to unveil ‘critical’ phase of his anti-govt drive today

Read more stories