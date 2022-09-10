Spot rate increased

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Friday increased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 22,500 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bullish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 21,500 to Rs 23,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,500 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 13,000 per 40 Kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund.

1800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 21,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund, 1600 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 2000 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 20,400 per maund, 1600 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 23,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Bahwalpur were sold at Rs 23,000 to Rs 23,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Marrot, 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 23,300 per maund, 2200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 22,800 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund, 600 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 22,500 to Rs 22,700 per maund, 1400 bales of Hasil Pur, 800 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 22,000 to Rs 22,500 per maund, 400 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 400 bales of Bahwalnagar were sold at Rs 22,800 per maund, 400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund and 200 bales of Muhammad Pur Deewan were sold at Rs 22,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Friday increased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 22,500 per maund.

The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 300 per Kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022