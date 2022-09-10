AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
Registration process of Lumberdars Association Punjab concluded

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2022 04:14am
LAHORE: Registration process of the Lumberdars Association Punjab has been completed by virtue of which this organization will now be able to run its legal, administrative and other affairs in a better way.

The Government is trying to make the Lumberdars system through this organization more effective for the betterment of the general public and extending support to the rural population especially at the government level.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi announced this at a meeting of the Executive Body of Lumberdars Association Punjab. Secretary General Punjab Lumberdars Association Punjab, Chaudhry Nizakat Ali Gul, Finance Secretary Punjab Gulzar Ahmed Bodla, besides Vice Presidents of Lahore, Sargodha, DG Khan, Gujarat and Multan Divisions were also present.

Provincial Minister of Agriculture said that mobilization of Lumberdars is the need of the hour for better functioning of inheritance and land distribution system.

He said that the services of Lumberdars can be hired in the remote areas of the villages for the purpose of administering polio drops and maintaining peace and order during the days of Muharram.

Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi further said the role of Lumberdars is very important for the efficient receiving of digital water bills and monitoring Gardawari system of Punjab Irrigation Department. Of course, the work of collection of agricultural tax should also be the responsibility of Lumberdars, he added.

