578 water projects completed in 15 days: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that work is going on an emergency basis to complete 1000 water projects in 60 days while 578 water projects have been completed in the province during the last 15 days.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held on Friday to review the progress on the project of Marakaz-e-Aab. Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority CEO Syed Zahid Aziz was also present in the meeting.

The Minister told the meeting that more than 1.9 million citizens are benefiting from the completed projects, and added that work is in progress on an emergency basis to supply drinking water to the flooded areas. “Clean water is being supplied to the flood victims through ultra-filtration hand pumps and water bottles,” he added. He added that the Punjab government is committed to ensuring the supply of clean water to every citizen and the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority has been directed to continue work on this project of public interest on emergency basis. “By providing clean water, people’s health problems can be reduced.

